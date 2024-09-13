On 21st September 2024 the Rotary Club of Portadown will be having a fundraiser event.

To create awareness and to support of local charities working with the young people of Portadown with mental health problems.

A raffle with a twist. Not just one draw of a winner but in total 12 winners. Three at 1pm, three at 2pm, three at 3pm and three at 4pm.

