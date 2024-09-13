Rotary Club of Portadown
To create awareness and to support of local charities working with the young people of Portadown with mental health problems.
A raffle with a twist. Not just one draw of a winner but in total 12 winners. Three at 1pm, three at 2pm, three at 3pm and three at 4pm.
All tickets remain the in raffle until 4 pm. 12 wonderful prizes are up for grabs Voucher Zio Restaurant £50.00 Voucher Maisie’s Restaurant £40.00 Voucher Seagoe Hotel £ Voucher Grange Farm Foods £30.00 Voucher Wrights filling Station £50.00 Autumnal floral arrangement Sarah Flowers Autumnal hamper Food hamper £40.00 Asda Food hamper Tesco Extra Craigavon Food Hamper Spar Brownstown Road Food Hamper Spar Lurgan Road Portadown Voucher Knox’s Food Hall £40.00 Tickets £5.00 per strip Card reader available.
