See Steptoe & Son - LIVE! at Market Place Theatre, Armagh this May

By Dan Lewis
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST

The famous "Rag 'n' Boning" duo are back!

You wouldn't think it was possible for this 'rag and boning' duo to still be at it after all this time, but here they are!

Albert is still a dirty old man and Harold is as pretentious as ever! Come and join Steptoe & Son for all the hilarious conflict that our four classic episodes have to offer!

See your favourite moments from the smash hit BBC television series, being performed for you live on stage – just make sure you don't step in a present from Hercules the horse on your way in..

Albert and 'AROLD!!!

Market Place Theatre, Armagh - May 31, 2025

Supporting local charity - Hope 4 M.E. & Fibromyalgia

www.steptoeandsontour.co.uk

