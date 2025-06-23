Serena Terry 'Creator of online sensation Mammy Banter' announces SSE Arena, Belfast show and full UK & Irish Tour

SERENA TERRY Creator of online sensation Mammy Banter Therapy Tour 2026 SSE ARENA, BELFAST – FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026 + FULL UK AND IRISH TOUR ANNOUNCED

Tickets on sale NOW via www.ticketmaster.ie / www.serenaterry.com

Join Serena Terry, creator of online sensation Mammy Banter, on her biggest UK & Ireland stand up tour to date.

Over the last six months, Serena has tried and tested 22 different types of therapy in a bid to improve her physical and mental health and calm the chaos that comes with being a busy mum on the cusp of turning 40, resulting in some diverse, embarrassing and hilarious outcomes.

She’ll take you through her journey of self improvement, hailing what worked, calling bullshit on the rest and revealing how in the midst of the madness, her new found search for solace has left her husband and children regularly bewildered.

Park your worries at the door and strap in for a night of honest hilarity that’ll leave tears of laughter streaming down your face, providing a little bit of your own therapy in return.