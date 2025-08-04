Singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop set for Open House Festival
Raised on the songs and stories of Northern Ireland and now widely regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished singer-songwriters, Dunlop brings his soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics to The Court House in Bangor on Wednesday 6th August, as part of the festival’s vibrant 2025 lineup.
Fresh from the release of his acclaimed third album, Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know, shortlisted for the NI Music Prize, Dunlop arrives at Open House at the top of his game. This latest record sees him lean fully into lush, widescreen production, pairing his poetic songwriting with rich instrumentation and an assured sense of space. It’s the sound of an artist comfortable in his skin, yet still exploring new creative ground.
For this special festival performance, he’ll be joined by his full band, performing songs from Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know and beyond.
Located on Bangor’s seafront, The Court House offers a uniquely atmospheric setting, a repurposed Victorian landmark brought back to life by Open House as one of Northern Ireland’s most cherished small venues. It’s the perfect backdrop for an artist whose music often evokes memory, place, and the pull of home.
Open House Festival itself continues to grow in scale and ambition, with over 100 events throughout August in venues across Bangor, from the lush Walled Garden at Bangor Castle to candlelit concerts and literary talks. With a 2025 lineup that includes two special evenings with Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Gareth Dunlop’s performance promises to be a standout moment in a month of magic.