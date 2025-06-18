So long, farewell – tickets selling fast for Belfast Operatic Company’s Sound of Music

Belfast Operatic Company’s 65th Anniversary Celebration production St Anne’s Cathedral 24th – 28th June. Tickets from £28

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s still time to book your tickets for Belfast Operatic Company’s The Sound of Music, which will take place in the awe-inspiring surroundings of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast this June.

This production marks a momentous double celebration, as BOC commemorates 65 years of amateur theatre excellence in Northern Ireland, while also pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music — the cathedral will certainly be alive with the sound of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An immersive production of the what is arguably one of the world’s most loved musicals by Rodgers and Hammerstein promises soaring vocals, heart-warming storytelling, and an unforgettable score including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “My Favourite Things”. This is set to be one of the most exciting and uplifting musical theatre events of the summer and the perfect way to kick off the summer for all the family.