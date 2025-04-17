Solve the puzzles to win £10,000 with Six by Nico Belfast's ‘Six Wonders of the World’ menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you have what it takes to crack the code?

Building on the success of its immersive experiences, Six by Nico Belfast is set to take diners on an adventure across the Six Wonders of the World.

Prepare to embark on Six by Nico’s most immersive dining experience yet. Inspired by the mysterious disappearance of legendary explorer Nicolas Bogg, guests will follow in his footsteps through six iconic wonders of the world.

With each course, diners receive a puzzle to help them find the missing treasure. Successful diners that crack the code also get entered into a prize draw for a massive £10,000. From ancient temples to mysterious cities, this culinary adventure transforms your meal into a mission, and every guest into an explorer.

Course 3 Christ The Redeemer Scorched Mackerel, Leche De Tigre, Grapefruit & Turnips

The menu unfolds as a culinary journey across continents, beginning in Greece and Italy. The first course, Statue of Zeus at Olympia, evokes bold Mediterranean flavors with a black olive beignet, smoked beef, and ashed curds. This is followed by The Colosseum, a Roman-inspired dish of smoked pork belly, globe artichoke, fregola sarda, black garlic, and bitter chicory.

From Europe, the journey heads across oceans. The third and fourth courses traverse new worlds—from the vibrant streets of Brazil to the ancient walls of China. Christ the Redeemer brings together scorched mackerel, zesty leche de tigre, grapefruit, and crisp turnips, offering a bright, refreshing contrast.

Next, The Great Wall of China presents an umami-rich composition of grilled bass, white kimchi, Asian cucumber, XO sauce, and a delicate lemongrass and ginger foam. The fifth course returns to the Indian subcontinent with the Taj Mahal—a decadent lamb makhani paired with masala chouriços, burnt pepper, and a punchy curry leaf and coconut pickle.

The journey and clues end in the sands of Egypt with The Great Pyramid of Giza, a dessert of bee pollen, honey parfait, sour yoghurt, brown butter, and burnt citrus, offering a sweet and smoky finish to an epic culinary adventure.

The Colosseum Smoked Pork Belly, Globe Artichoke, Fregola Sarda, Black Garlic & Chicory

For the first time ever, Six by Nico is giving away a huge £10,000 prize — our biggest giveaway yet. Every diner who successfully solves the puzzles and finds the hidden treasure will be entered into a prize draw to win. The question is, do you have what it takes to crack the code?

The Six Wonders of The World Menu runs from April 21 to June 2. Six By Nico menus are six-course tasting menus, with vegetarian, vegan and other dietary alternatives also available. Each tasting menu costs £46 per person, and guests can enhance their experience with an optional wine pairing for £30pp or a cocktail pairing for £40pp.