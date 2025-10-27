SPECIAL SCREENING OF DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE WITH LIVE TRIBUTE PERFORMANCE AT ODEON BELFAST

ABOUT THE FILM
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere tells the story behind the making of Bruce Springsteen’s stark and haunting 1982 masterpiece, Nebraska.
Starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Springsteen, the film dives deep into the solitude and soul-searching that birthed one of rock’s most influential albums – recorded on a 4-track tape recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom.
Directed by Scott Cooper, and based on Warren Zanes’ acclaimed book, the film also features: Jeremy Strong as manager Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz in supporting roles
Deliver Me From Nowhere is screening in all ODEON Cinemas across the UK and Ireland right now.
COMING SOON – ULSTER HALL, 27 DECEMBER
Can’t get enough of Bruce?
The Springsteen Spectacular storm the iconic Ulster Hall in Belfast on 27 December 2025 for a full three-hour show featuring a 40-song setlist of fan favourites, deep cuts, and timeless anthems.
Book tickets now: www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/the-springsteen-spectacular/