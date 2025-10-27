Spooky Days Out over the Halloween Break at Dobbies in Lisburn and Antrim

Keep costs down this Halloween with Dobbies Little Seedlings Holiday Club and Little Scare-lings tea party.

Dobbies Garden Centres is offering great value entertainment for families during the October holidays at its Antrim and Lisburn stores. Kids are invited to take part in the free-to-attend Little Seedlings October Holiday Club, enjoy Dobbies’ soft play areas and join a Halloween tea party at Dobbies’ Little Scare-lings event.

During the day, families are welcomed at Dobbies’ Little Seedlings soft play, where children of all ages can play in a safe environment. The soft play area is located within Dobbies’ restaurants, with prices starting at £3.50.

As twilight falls, children are invited to step into an enchanting garden at the free Little Seedlings Holiday Club workshop, running on selected dates throughout October at both Lisburn and Antrim stores. Young adventurers will uncover how the garden transforms at night and get creative with hands-on activities.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Soft Play

This Halloween, children and families can take part in the Little Scare-lings events held in Lisburn and Antrim across October. Little ones will get to take part in slime and magic potion making to embrace their inner witches and wizards, alongside other magical activities and games. Dobbies is encouraging attendees to dress up, with a prize being awarded to the spookiest. The Little Scare-lings afternoon tea will consist of three tiers of savoury sandwiches and sweet treats for children alongside tea and cake offers for adults.

The Little Scare-lings event is taking place on selected dates from Saturday 18 October to Saturday 1 November, tickets are £15 per children and from £7.50 for adults. Dates vary for each store so please check the website when booking.