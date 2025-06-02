Spritz, beats and a giant disco ball: Aperol takes over Grand Canal Dock

This summer, Aperol is set to transform Grand Canal Dock into a shimmering stage of sunshine, spritz and sparkle, as a giant floating disco ball takes centre stage for a weekend-long celebration of music, movement and Italian joy.

Suspended on a specially built pontoon, next to ‘Aperol Island’, the dazzling disco ball will come alive with light projections, casting mesmerising reflections across the Dock from day to night, bringing a new kind of energy to one of Dublin’s most iconic locations.

The installation heralds the arrival of Aperidisco, a four-day summer event taking place from Thursday 5th until Sunday 8th June at Charlotte Quay, just steps from the glittering Dock. The programme is packed with immersive, free evening sessions on Thursday and Friday, casual walk-in experiences on Saturday and Sunday, and exclusive limited-ticket events, all designed to celebrate the joy of shared moments over a perfectly poured Aperol Spritz

The weekend sessions begin bright and early at 9:30am on both Saturday and Sunday through AperiColazione with Yoga Beats, blending traditional yoga practices with a chilled music set from DJ Gill and Aperol Spritz. Guests will flow and breathe in a soulful session overlooking the Dock.

Aperidisco will take over Dublin's Charlotte Quay this week.

The Aperidisco Brunch starts from 1pm, where attendees will enjoy a refreshing Aperol Spritz, a masterclass in spritz creation, and a two-course Italian-inspired brunch. Saturday’s experience is elevated with a disco-infuse set from DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne, while Sunday offers a unique twist with a live culinary masterclass from Charlotte Quay’s Executive Chef, Daniel Hannigan, the perfect recipe for a summer feast with friends.

On Saturday afternoon, beauty takes the spotlight with a Sculpted by Aimee Masterclass at 3pm, where renowned make-up artist Aimee Connolly shares her signature Aperitivo look to the sounds of DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne.

As the sun sets, Aperidisco kicks off at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy light Italian bites, spritz masterclasses, and headline DJ sets from January Winters and Lance West. These evening sessions are set to be the highlight of the weekend, with a limited capacity of just 150 guests per night.

Brian Robinson, UK Partnership Markets Director at Campari Group, commented: “Aperol embodies the joy of shared moments together with friends, bringing its golden hour vibes to any moment. Aperidisco is our way of bringing people together to celebrate the Summer with top Irish DJ’s, an immersive Aperol experience and of course a refreshing Aperol Spritz.”

Curtis Mawhinney. Premium Spirits Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, added: “It’s been an incredible opportunity to partner on such a bold and joyful celebration. Seeing our craft reflected, quite literally, across the waters of the Dock is a testament to the creativity and energy Aperol brings to every event.”

Aperidisco is set to be the most talked-about celebration of the summer. Thursday and Friday are free to attend, while Saturday and Sunday will feature ticketed events with limited capacity, priced between €10 and €25. Aperol Island and the Aperol Terrazza will remain open to walk-ins throughout the weekend.