Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out looking for locals to take part

Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is back and looking for families or shared households in the local area to take part in a future series.

The new series of Stacey Solomon’s popular home-transformation show kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 on BBC One, and the team behind the show are already looking for households to apply for the next series.

Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey and her expert team?

Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose. Through a life changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

Optomen, the production company behind the hit series, are looking for people to take part in the next series

Stacey and her team of organising fanatics - made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington - can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the Sort Your Life Out team would love to hear from you.