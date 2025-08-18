Stars of David Ireland's Ulster American gear up for opening night

Actors Andrew McClay, Caroline Curran and James Boal arrived in Belfast this week for the start of rehearsals for Ulster American which opens later this month in East Belfast.

As the production that makes its Belfast Debut Andrew, Caroline and James will be taking to the stage at the Sanctuary Theatre on August 26 for a 12-show run of David Ireland's no-holds-barred black comedy.

The production which has already seen Hollywood stars Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis tread the boards in London will be directed locally by Bright Umbrella Theatre Company founder and director Trevor Gill.

Speaking about the decision to stage the play in the east of the city, he said: “We’re not interested in theatre that plays it safe. This production is about holding up a mirror and asking difficult questions. It’s about making space for uncomfortable truths to be heard.”

The production is part-funded by Belfast City Council and supports the company’s wider programme of performance, education and community engagement.

The play centres around an American film star, an English director and a Northern Ireland playwright who come together to discuss an upcoming production. As rehearsals begin, differences in politics, perspective and personal agendas quickly spiral into chaos.

Known for its sharp wit and unflinching commentary, the script challenges audiences to confront assumptions about power, privilege and the narratives we tell ourselves.

Ulster American deals with themes such as cultural identity, liberal posturing, misogyny and consent. It is a satire that critiques the abuse of power in creative spaces, the commodification of identity and the performance of progressive values in the arts. It contains very strong language, graphic violence and references to sexual assault.

Caroline will play the role of Ruth Davenport, a Northern Irish playwright whose new script becomes the battleground for clashing egos and conflicting ideals. The play tells the story of a meeting between Ruth, an Oscar-winning American actor and an ambitious English director as they prepare for a new production. What begins as creative collaboration quickly unravels into confrontation.

Caroline said: “I first read Ulster American in extracts that Bright Umbrella did for Bringing It All Back Home to celebrate writers from East Belfast. I was lucky enough to be reading the Ulster American extract with the part I am now cast in, so I am over the moon to be back."

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actor Andrew McClay will play Oscar winner Jay Conway and warned audiences: "Jay's intense and has been known to speak from his crotch".

James Boal will take on the role of Leigh Carver, an English theatre director whose ambition drives the central conflict in Ireland’s dark satire.

Speaking about returning to David Ireland’s work, James said: “I’m a huge fan of David’s writing. His intense storytelling and razor-sharp dialogue. The hype around the play when it premiered in Edinburgh (where I live) was unreal and when I read it I knew why.”

He added: “I played Slim in Cyprus Avenue alongside David Hayman as Eric. Seeing David’s play go to work on Scottish audiences was incredible, belly laughs to heartbreak in an instant. I have a feeling Ulster American is going to take Belfast audiences on that same intensely entertaining, unsettling and challenging wild ride.”

