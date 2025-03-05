Sustainable growth to feed the nation discussed at industry conference

Continued investment and innovation will power sustainable growth for Northern Ireland food and drink and meet the nutritional needs of a growing population, delegates heard at the second Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference.

Held by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and the Food Standards Agency, the conference took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on March 4.

Over 150 delegates from across the food and drink supply chain, as well as government and academia, were in attendance as the event explored latest market and regulatory megatrends, industry innovation, and opportunities for sustainable growth.

The conference was opened by Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.Speaking at the event, Minister Muir said: “The food and drink processing sector is our largest manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland. But food delivers so much more beyond the economy and has a direct role to play in tackling a range of societal issues, such as obesity, food poverty, waste, climate change and biodiversity loss.

Left to right: Food Standards Agency Chief Executive, Katie Pettifer; John Healy OBE, Chair, Invest NI; DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA; Ursula Lavery MBE, NIFDA Chair.

“I was proud to launch the NI Food Strategy Framework last year, which sets out a long-term vision for an innovative food systems approach and recognises the interconnectedness between food, health, the economy and the environment. An environmentally sustainable approach that protects and enhances our natural resources for future generations, whilst being economically ambitious and providing safe nutritionally balanced, accessible food for all.

“I believe in the quality Northern Ireland produce, and I believe whole heartedly in the potential of our agri-food sector to rise to the challenge of continuing to produce healthy, nutritious food, whilst doing more to tackle the climate and nature crisis. The agri-food sector has a huge amount to gain from taking an active role in improving our environment, and I am determined to support the sector in this endeavour.”

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association said: “The importance of food and drink to our economy cannot be overstated. Not only is our industry worth some £8.4bn and not only does it support 113,000 jobs, but it also feeds 10 million people across these islands and beyond. We play a key role in feeding the nation and protecting UK food security and global events in recent years have brought that role into sharp focus.

“The collective challenge facing our food and drink supply chain is to grow further, and meet the nutritional needs of a growing population, and doing so in the most sustainable way. It is a challenge the industry is taking seriously. We have the opportunity to make Northern Ireland the most sustainable region for food and drink production globally, and with continued investment and innovation we are working to make that vision a reality.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

“Our conference is unique in that it brings key figures from across manufacturing, transport, retail, academia and government to discuss these big questions, dive into the key market trends together, and to connect with each other. That spirit of collaboration between industry and policymakers is what this conference is all about and these conversations will continue as collectively we drive Northern Ireland food and drink forward.”

John Healy, Chair, Invest NI said: “Driving up productivity is central to increasing Northern Ireland's competitiveness, and the competitiveness of every business in the region. However, productivity amongst food and drink processing businesses in Northern Ireland lags behind that of our closest competitors in Ireland and Great Britain.

“We believe that digitalisation will be key to tackling this issue, and we want to help businesses identify opportunities for digitalisation in their operations. Not only will investments like this deliver sustainable productivity improvements in the sector, but they also have a positive impact on the bottom line for businesses.

”Emphasising the importance of partnership working, Food Standards Agency Chief Executive, Katie Pettifer, said: “At the FSA we work with businesses and regulatory partners to keep food standards high in Northern Ireland, making sure people have food they can trust and supporting businesses to thrive.

“This month we're rolling out a new approach to food standards inspections in food businesses across all district councils here. This will not just ensure a more effective, sustainable food regulation system but will also reduce the burden on businesses who are doing the right thing.“Through our Making Food Better Programme, we're also working with government and businesses to create a healthier food environment."

Delegates heard from Invest Northern Ireland Chair John Healy who shared insights on investment, while retail market expert, Dr Clive Black, explored food economics and market trends, and Groceries Code Adjudicator, Mark White, discussed supply chain relationships.

Food Standards Agency Chief Executive, Katie Pettifer, addressed the conference on the Agency’s work with the industry, and was joined in a panel discussion on safety and standards by Safefood Chief Executive Officer, Dr Gary Kearney, QUB Professor, Sharon Huws, and NIFDA Chair, Professor Ursula Lavery MBE.Insights on sustainability, Deposit and Return Schemes and extended producer responsibility were shared by speakers including Emma Bourne, Director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Re-Turn Chief Executive Officer, Ciaran Foley, and Russell Smyth, Head of Sustainable Features, KPMG Ireland.

