Take on One Big Walk for Mencap NI this September to support people with a learning disability
The fully guided hike supports all abilities and needs. Starting at Donard Park and will involve an 11km trek and 840 meter climb taking around five hours. The route will cover a range of different terrains and scenic views before making the final push to the summit.
Can’t come along on the day? Don’t worry, you have the whole of September to walk, run, or roll your way to success by organising your own walk, your way, virtually.
Whether you take on the trek on your own or with friends, family or colleagues, the money raised will support the vital work of Mencap Northern Ireland.
Catherine O’Hara, Senior Community and Events Fundraising Manager at Mencap Northern Ireland says: “We want as many people as possible to get involved this September and support people with a learning disability by taking on the One Big Walk Slieve Donard Trek, or organising their own One Big Walk.
"Every penny raised will go towards funding Mencap’s life-changing work, which aims to tackle stigma and help people with a learning disability lead happy and healthy lives.”
To find out more and sign up visit: