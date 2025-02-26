Taste Mid Ulster Restaurant Week serves up unique flavours and hospitality talent
This week-long celebration, from Mid Ulster District Council will shine a spotlight on the people and places behind the vibrant food and hospitality scene of Mid Ulster, featuring a range of restaurants, each showcasing dishes made with the finest locally sourced ingredients.
Whether you're a resident or a visitor, Taste Mid Ulster Restaurant Week offers an exceptional opportunity to discover the diverse and delicious dishes and places that make Mid Ulster a must-visit place to dine out. From exciting, curated tasting menu evenings, hearty comfort food, unique food pairings, cooking demonstrations and masterclasses - the week will provide unique culinary experiences to satisfy every palate and budget.
Taste Mid Ulster Restaurant Week participating restaurants include: Ardtara Country House (Chef Ian Orr), Dawsons Restaurant (Chef Stephen Hope), The Castledawson Inn (Chef/Joint Owner Ciaran Devlin from Channel Four’s Four in a bed), Friels Bar & Restaurant (Chef Mark Wilson) , Dorman’s Bar & Restaurant (Chef Martin Buick), Mary’s Bar and Restaurant (Chef Gerard Donnelly), Glenavon House Hotel – Cellar Restaurant (Chef Patrick Mallon), The Tailor’s House (Chef Lauren Shimmin - Master Chef: The Professionals 2024 contestant), Corick House Hotel & Spa (Chef Thomas Kiss), The Royal Hotel (Chef/Joint Owner Stephen Thom), The Old Thatch Inn (Chef Bridie McConomy), The Tap House (Chef William Johnston) and The Food Doc(Chef Gary Nicholl) - with more to be revealed ahead of the event.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell said: “Mid Ulster is full of exceptional talent in chefs and cooks, such as Lauren Shimmin (contender on MasterChef) and Ciaran Devlin (Channel Four’s Four in a Bed) to name but a few, and lots of innovative food and drink manufacturers who are hidden gems.
"Mid Ulster Restaurant Week is a celebration that is all about exploring and discovering our district’s rich culinary scene. Our hospitality industry has shown incredible resilience over the past few years and the local food scene in Mid Ulster is going from strength to strength. We look forward to collaborating with hospitality businesses to ensure this event is a success.”
For more information on the Taste Mid Ulster Restaurant Week visit www.visitmidulster.com and Visit Mid Ulster on Facebook and Instagram #TasteMidUlster.