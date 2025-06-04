The Cavern: A new private dining experience opens at Grand Central Hotel

The Cavern, Grand Central Hotel

The Grand Central Hotel has announced the opening of The Cavern, an exclusive private dining experience led by the hotel’s renowned Executive Head Chef, Damian Tumilty.

Hidden behind a grand sliding piece of artwork on the first floor, The Cavern represents a £150,000 investment from Hastings Hotels.

The brand new private dining space accommodates up to 12 people and has been carefully designed with luxurious materials, layered textures and an atmospheric lighting scheme to create an intentionally moody yet inviting space – an intimate backdrop for bold flavours and fine conversation.

Jake McHugh, General Manager of the Grand Central Hotel said: “We are delighted to unveil The Cavern – a secluded and exquisitely designed private dining venue that is set to redefine the art of intimate hospitality in Northern Ireland.

This stunning space offers an unforgettable 5-star dining experience for small parties with thoughtfully curated, bespoke menus, top end fine wines and exceptional service. It promises to deliver a heightened sense of occasion - whether hosting an exclusive celebration, a business dinner, or an intimate private gathering - ensuring a truly memorable experience for guests.”

Damian Tumilty, Executive Head Chef of the Grand Central Hotel added: “The statistics constantly tell us how important food is in influencing a visitor’s choice of destination. The Cavern is going to bring private dining in Belfast to unparalleled heights. This exclusive, high-end experience is unlike anything we have offered before. Working alongside our guests, I will curate their very own bespoke seven-course menu using the finest local produce such as Kingsbury Wagyu Beef, Carlingford Oysters, Turbot Caviar and Ballycastle Lobsters. It will allow my pastry team to showcase some menu items rarely seen in Northern Ireland.

As a chef, The Cavern represents a very unique and exciting offering. It’s a decadent space for guests to dine in privacy and I’m looking forward to people enjoying what promises to be an exceptional dining experience."