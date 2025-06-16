The Cú Chulainn Coaster is ten: Emerald Park to mark a decade of thrills with big cash giveaways

Emerald Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, just 90 minutes from Belfast, is pulling out all the stops this summer to celebrate 10 years of its legendary Cú Chulainn Coaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From June 30 until July 9, Emerald Park will give away over £8,500 in cash prizes along with additional hidden goodies throughout the park including day passes, merchandise and more up for grabs! Adding to the fun, a brand-new on-ride video experience aboard The Cú Chulainn Coaster will capture guests’ reactions for the very first time!

The family-run theme park and zoo is in Ashbourne, County Meath, just north of Dublin and is one of Ireland’s top family days out. The park features over 40 rides and attractions, plus a zoo home to more than 250 animals from around the world making it the perfect destination for the whole family, from thrill-seekers to toddlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every group booking that arrives by 1pm each day from June 30 to July 9, whether for a family visit, school tour, summer camp, or birthday celebration, will be automatically entered into that day’s cash raffle. A winner will be drawn daily at 2pm in the special Cú Chulainn Coaster 10-year celebration area, with a huge cash prize awarded each day.

Emerald Park celebrates 10 Years of the the Cú Chulainn Coaster

In addition to the incredible daily cash prize, 10 golden envelopes will be hidden throughout the 50-acre Emerald Park. Guests can search far and wide, from the shadows of The Cú Chulainn Coaster and the trails near Lemur Woods, to the base of the towering Rotator ride, the splash zone of Viking Voyage, and the bustling Junior Zone. Each envelope will hold an exciting prize, including park memberships, family day passes, exclusive Emerald Park merchandise, and more!

To guide treasure hunters, daily clues and teasers will be shared on Emerald Park’s official Instagram, so be sure to follow along and stay sharp during your visit!

Launched in June 2015 to international acclaim, The Cú Chulainn Coaster was hailed as a record-breaking addition to the European theme park scene. Built at a cost of over €10 million, the coaster stands 32.05 metres high, drops a stomach-churning 31 metres, and reaches speeds of up to 100km/h over its 1,082-metre track. Constructed with more than 800,000 kilograms of southern yellow pine, over 100 tonnes of steel, and fastened with 700,000 nails and bolts, it remains a bucket-list experience for thrill-seekers around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening, over 8 million guests have braved the legendary coaster.

Managing Director of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle said: “The Cú Chulainn Coaster has been at the heart of Emerald Park for the last decade and continues to be a massive draw for guests from across the Island of Ireland and abroad. This 10 year milestone is a celebration of all the thrills, laughter and unforgettable memories shared on this iconic coaster. We’re incredibly proud of what it represents and there’s no better way to mark the occasion than by giving back to our guests with a huge celebration full of fun, surprises and prizes.”

So whether you're a first-time rider or a seasoned thrill-chaser, Emerald Park invites everyone to join the celebration with 10 days of big prizes, heart-racing adventure, and nonstop entertainment.