The Dead Daisies heading to Belfast Limelight

The Dead Daisies had such an impressive time on their June European Tour they’re ready and can’t wait to head to Northern Ireland in August! The first show kicks off in Belfast at the Limelight on Wednesday, August 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John is back at the helm with his signature growl and swagger backed by the powerhouse line-up of Doug, David, Michael and Tommy!

“Aye Belfast, We’ll be visiting your shore and pubs once again to play the legendary LIMELIGHT!!! It’s going to be a great night of loud, sweaty classic rock and some blues, so we hope to see ya there!!! Can’t wait to return and have a Guinness and a Whiskey with ya!!!” Cheers John

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the Daisies for this explosive night are Scarlet Rebels, the red-hot Welsh rockers making serious waves, and opening the night is none other than Dan Byrne, the dynamic voice formerly fronting Revival Black.

The Dead Daisies

That’s three killer bands, over three hours and one unforgettable Night Of Rock!!

Doug Aldrich, guitarist for The Dead Daisies, shared his excitement: "Hey guys, hope all is amazing where you are! Can’t wait to play for you all again. No matter where you see us, we’ll bring it, and you’re guaranteed to have a great night. So, roll on 2025! Let’s go!"

Last year, the band recorded and released “Light ‘Em Up” in both Nashville, Tennessee and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. While at the iconic Fame Studios, the guys were inspired by their surroundings and threw down some of their favourite blues’ classics offering a heartfelt nod to their musical influences. They released the album “Lookin’ For Trouble” on May 30.

Don’t miss these last shows for 2025!

The Dead Daisies

ROCK AND BLUES IS ALIVE & WELL!

THE DEAD DAISIES – August 2025 UK Tour Dates include:

Wednesday 13th August BELFAST – Limelight

Thursday 14th August EDINBURGH – Corn Exchange

Friday 15th August NEWCASTLE – NX

Saturday 16th Augus t WOLVERHAMPTON – KK’s Steel Mill

Tuesday 19th August CARDIFF – Tramshed

Wednesday 20th August LONDON – Islington Assembly Hall

Thursday 21st August HOLMFIRTH – Picturedrome

Saturday 23rd August NEWARK – Stonedead Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the above shows are available from - https://thedeaddaisies.com/shows/

For more information on THE DEAD DAISIES, please visit the following website / social media links below: