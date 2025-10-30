The dynamic duo tipped to replace Tess and Claudia

Zoe Ball

A former Strictly Come Dancing star has backed Zoe Ball and Anton Du Beke as the perfect replacements for outgoing pair Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The presenters shocked fans with last week’s announcement they will be leaving the show at the end of the current series. Speculation is now rife about who will step in to fill their considerable shoes. James Jordan, a professional dancer on the BBC show from 2006 to 2013, reckons the solution is obvious.

“You can put two immaculate CVs on a shiny floor and still get flat TV if they don’t spark,” he explained. “This job needs wit, empathy, speed of thought, and proper listening — and especially upstairs you need someone who can read adrenaline and nerves, poke fun without bruising, and ask one sharp technical question before getting out of the way.

“Zoe Ball is a natural for Claudia’s world: quirky, kind, funny, and nimble with a live interview. She’s done 'It Takes Two', she knows this ecosystem and its rhythms. Anton Du Beke brings old-school polish with a touch of Bruce [Forsyth], that wink to camera, the warmth, the ability to land a gag and then steady the ship.”

Ball, a contestant on the third series of Strictly and former host of spin-off ‘It Takes Two,’ is the first big name to throw their hat in the ring. Speaking on the ‘Dig It’ podcast she hosts with Jo Whiley, the 54-year-old admitted the role would appeal.

Speaking to Freebets, Jordan said Du Beke would be the perfect foil for the broadcaster: “Together, they give you familiarity that feels fresh — a duo viewers already trust, with complementary energies.