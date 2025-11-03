THE REST IS POLITICS – LIVE! Alastair Campbell & Anthony Scaramucci bring Westminster and Washington together in Dublin and Belfast

The Rest Is Politics

Singular Artists, TSW and Goalhanger are proud to present THE REST IS POLITICS – LIVE! as former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell and former White House Director of Communications and Financier Anthony Scaramucci join forces for two exclusive live shows in Dublin and Belfast, next March 5th and 6th

Join Anthony Scaramucci and Alastair Campbell for an evening of insider perspectives on politics, as the pair lift the lid on the secrets of Westminster, Washington and beyond.

The Rest Is Politics lifts the lid on the secrets of Westminster, offering an insider’s view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably. Since launching in 2022, the hit podcast hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart has become one of the UK’s leading political shows, topping charts and attracting millions of weekly listeners.

In 2024, The Rest Is Politics: US, launched, hosted by Anthony Scaramucci and Katty Kay, delivering the same mix of wit, insight, and analysis from a transatlantic perspective.

Now, for the first time, the UK and US editions come together for THE REST IS POLITICS – LIVE! — an evening of sharp political analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and lively debate from both sides of the Atlantic. Expect frank conversation, unexpected revelations, and plenty of humour as Campbell and Scaramucci dissect the inner workings of Westminster, Washington and beyond.

Tickets on sale Fri 7th November at 9am, with exclusive early access available by signing up at therestispolitics.com. These shows are expected to sell out quickly so pre-registration is encouraged.

DUBLIN

Thursday 5 March 2026

The Convention Centre, Dublin

Tickets from €54.85 plus service charge

On sale Friday 7 November at 9am via ticketmaster.ie and singularartists.ie

BELFAST

Friday 6 March 2026

Waterfront Hall, Belfast

Tickets from £49.00 plus service charge

On sale Friday 7 November at 9am via ticketmaster.ie and waterfront.co.uk