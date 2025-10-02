30% decline in arts performances as costs climb, survey says - Known audiences for performances also fell by 15%

The Arts Council collected data from 131 organisations.

Rising running costs is a key factor in a 30% reduction in the number of arts performances in Northern Ireland over three years, a new survey has said.

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland's 2024-25 Annual Investment Survey (AIS) said public investment and employment levels have remained stable, but rising operating costs means that a greater share of budgets have been spent on sustaining organisations and jobs.

It showed that overall employment levels in the arts have remained stable, with a focus on retaining staff and protecting employment.

Some 43% of arts programming was targeted at the most deprived neighbourhoods in Northern Ireland , with 39%, focused on children and young people, the survey found.

The report said in 2024-25, 7,376 performances were reported, a decline of 4% on the previous year and 30% when compared over three years.

Known audiences for performances also fell by 15% year-on-year to under one million for the first time since 2021-22.

Overall income, from all sources, increased by 5% year on-year, but is 5% lower compared to three years ago.

Javier Stanziola , director of strategic development and partnerships at the Arts Council , said: "The Annual Funding Survey is one of the most important sources of data we have in the arts sector in Northern Ireland .

"It is a set of official government statistics that provides valuable insights into some of the arts organisations we invest in, looking at their programming, employment, investment and income generation.

"These findings can help to shape decision making in the future and help demonstrate the value of the arts here in Northern Ireland .

He added: "The findings show that arts organisations are not only creating thousands of jobs, but are also deeply rooted in communities, with 43% of programming reaching the most deprived areas and 39% focused on children and young people.

"This demonstrates the sector's commitment and ability to deliver meaningful social and economic outcomes, and with the right investment, that impact can go even further."

The Annual Funding Survey gathers data from organisations in receipt of National Lottery and Exchequer funding from the Arts Council's Annual Funding Programme (AFP) and National Lottery Project Funding.