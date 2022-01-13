A magical adventure with Scottish Ballet

A firm family favourite, this magical adventure takes audiences on a journey through the worlds of a child’s imagination.

It follows young Clara, as she drifts off to sleep on Christmas Eve and meets the dashing Nutcracker Prince, fights off the larger-than-life Rat King, and is welcomed into the Land of Sweets by the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy.

The much-loved Tchaikovsky score will be performed live in all its glory by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, returning to accompany the company on tour again for the first time since the pandemic.

Originally choreographed by Scottish Ballet founder Peter Darrell in 1972, Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker was re-imagined in 2014 by CEO/Artistic Director Christopher Hampson, working with multi-award-winning Designer Lez Brotherson.

This major tour will encompass 74 performances across six cities, featuring the full Scottish Ballet company and orchestra alongside ballet students in training from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, as well as a cast of 40 children drawn from across Scotland who will feature as Clara, her brother Fritz, and other roles.

Chloe Macduff (aged 12), who is one of five young dancers playing Clara, said: “I went to see The Nutcracker when I was seven with my Granny and my wee sister for Granny’s birthday.

“I really loved it and dreamed that I would dance on the stage one day. The Nutcracker is so colourful and full of joy, especially the party scene, because I love the costumes and seeing everyone dance together. I’m so excited to perform with Scottish Ballet and meet all the principal dancers, and can’t wait to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy!”

Christopher Hampson, CEO/Artistic Director of Scottish Ballet, said: “We are delighted to be able to share this magical production again and create new memories for our audiences.”