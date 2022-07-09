All aboard for the Pirates of Penzance

Richard Collins BEM as Frederic, Lucia McLaughlin as Mabel, Robbie McMinn as The Pirate King

From the team that brought you Miss Saigon® School Edition, Bugsy Malone, The Wizard of Oz and Oliver!, the Grand Opera House Trust presents a sparkling new production of The Pirates of Penzance for its 2022 Summer Youth Production, which runs from July 22-24.

Lucia McLaughlin (17), a student at Victoria College Belfast, will take on the role of Mabel. She will be joined by Richard Collins BEM from Cookstown who will play Frederic and 16-year-old Robbie McMinn, a student at Carrickgergus Grammar School, will be swinging into action as The Pirate King.

“I am really looking forward to working with and learning from the creative team and I am also excited to meet new people with the same love for theatre,” said Lucia. “To perform on The Grand Opera House stage is an amazing experience - I was a part of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Grand Opera House Summer Youth project in 2018 and enjoyed it so much! I am excited to learn this different style of material and am very much looking forward to performing the character of ‘Mabel.’”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very excited as this will be my first performance in The Grand Opera House and this will be an opportunity to fulfil a dream to perform on this iconic stage,” said Richard, who has completed a Diploma in Musical Theatre Voice with the London College of Music as well as a Pearson, Higher National Certificate in Performing Arts with Southwest College. “I am also looking forward to meeting new people and gaining experience from the talented team who are producing the show.”