The renowned Prime Cut Productions are back at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre to kick off the new autumn season of events with a brand-new production, The Border Game.

On a farm on the border, a fence needs repair after being destroyed by vandals.

When Sinead finds Henry hungover in her field, she ropes him in to help.

But re-building a fence is a much more complicated task than it seems.

What begins as a simple enterprise soon turns to talk of their past, a reliving of old memories, and a relentless competition to come out on top

Back by popular demand, the critically acclaimed Border Game from award-winning writers Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney (The Alternative), is a timely and powerful reflection on 100 years of the border and how it has impacted those who live along it.

The work is partly inspired by testimonies collected by the writers from real people living across the 300-miles of border territory.

The Border Game will be staged at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Wednesday 7 September at 8pm.

Tickets priced £15 and £13 (concession) can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, or via the box office on 03300 561 025.

This show is part of the theatre’s ‘Autumn 22 Drama multibuy’ offer.

This event contains some strong language and is recommended for those above 12 years old.