Belfast show stars at Prague Theatre Fest

Green and Blue, produced by Belfast theatre company Kabosh, will be staged at the Divadlo Inspirace Theatre located in the Liechtenstein Palace in the heart of the Czech capital from September 27-October 1.

But before that, the acclaimed play written by Laurence McKeown and directed by Paula McFetridge will have its first run in the Lyric, Belfast from September 14-18 before going to Strule, Omagh on September 19, the Ardhowen, Enniskillen on September 20, the Market Place, Armagh on September 21 and the Old Church Centre, Cushendun on September 22.

It will be the first time Green and Blue has been shown since a highly successful residency at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 where it won the Lustrum Award for Best Theatrical Moment.

James Doran (left) as Garda officer Eddie O’Halloran and Vincent Higgins (right) as RUC officer David McCabe in Green and Blue presented by Kabosh. Photo Credit Neil Harrison

Paula McFetridge, Artistic Director of Kabosh said they were very excited to be invited to the prestigious Prague Fringe, which is now in its 20th year: “This is a great honour for us. We are delighted to be finally heading after a two-year delay! The play is very relevant at a time when borders in Ireland, Britain, Europe and further afield are such a hotly debated issue. This is a beautifully written play about what it means to be human in extraordinary circumstances.”

The play stars two of Northern Ireland’s finest actors, James Doran and Vincent Higgins, reprising their roles from the original production, which was premiered at Girdwood Community Hub as part of the 2016 Belfast International Arts Festival.

James Doran plays Garda officer Eddie O’Halloran, originally from West Cork, patrolling the Monaghan side of the border while Vincent Higgins is David McCabe, an RUC officer whose experience of patrolling the Fermanagh side is vastly different from his southern counterpart. Despite their different backgrounds, Eddie and David strike up a common bond.