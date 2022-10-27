The UK Theatre Awards were held at London’s Guildhall on October 23.

Along with producing partner the Abbey Theatre Dublin, the Lyric won Best Play Revival for its co-production of Brian Friel’s Translations.

The theatre was also announced as a winner for excellence in arts education across Northern Ireland.

The Lyric Theatre's Jimmy Fay and Philip Crawford with one of the awards. The Belfast theatre won gongs in two categories, one for its co-production of Brian Friel's Translations with the Abbey Theatre and another for its actor training programme

The highly acclaimed production of Translations opened in Belfast earlier this year, over 40 years after its first production at the Guildhall in Londonderry which starred Stephen Rea and Liam Neeson.

It was described by The Guardian as “a timeless study of change and identity”, finding a new potency in a time where Brexit has thrown current Anglo-Irish relations into sharp relief.

The second UK Theatre award was for Excellence in Arts Education, and recognised the Lyric’s Drama Studio, an actor-training programme which has been running for over 30 years, and is led by the head of creative learning at the theatre, Philip Crawford.

Jimmy Fay, executive producer at the Lyric Theatre, said: “This is a seminal play dealing with language, identity and borders that contains one of the most extraordinary scenes of love written in any language. The fact that this award was given to two Irish companies from north and south in the very grand and historic Guildhall London demonstrates the power of sharing and understanding between our islands.”

