The award-winning amateur drama group will create a magical world of fairytales in Coleraine Leisure Centre from October 18 – 26.

Taking on the iconic role of Belle is Nuala Kwong who won a NODA award for her portrayal of Christine in last year’s PMS production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Nuala is joined by Luke de Belder in the titular role of the Beast. Other principal roles are played by Tim Brown (Maurice), Aidan Hughes (Cogsworth), Lindsay Johnson (Babette), Kieran Connor (Lumiere), Rosemary O’Connor (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Elaine Macauley (Mrs Potts), Kathleen and Shannon (Chip), Aaron Jamieson (Gaston), David Mitchell (Lefou), Colin Pascoe (Monsieur D'Arque).

The show, which has been sponsored by the Bayview Hotel, has been brought to life by the production team of Terry Cloughley (Musical Director), Kerry Kane (Director) and William Thompson (Producer).

Tickets are priced at £16 (plus an additional booking fee) and are available via TicketSource. Group offers are available by contacting [email protected]

