Bumper Autumn season at Market Place

A packed season at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh

Renowned for its comedy offering, Market Place audiences won’t be disappointed this season, with appearances by Derry Girls icon, Kevin McAleer; County Down’s finest, Patrick Kielty; star of The Blame Game, Neil Delamere; Market Place favourite, Des Bishop; and many more bringing laughter to the Autumn nights.

As ever, the music will take centre stage in the Autumn line-up, with performances from some of the best singers, songwriters and musicians in the business. The extraordinary Irish singer Cara Dillon will take to the stage; as will Anthony Toner with an intimate evening of songs and stories; don’t miss Armagh’s own multi-talented Brian Finnegan; or blues rock legend Pat McManus.

And then there’s the superb tribute line-up, encompassing the likes of the fantastic Bjorn Identity with their legendary Abba smash-hit show; Talon with their simply outstanding Eagles back catalogue; the multi-award-winning Johnny Cash and June Carter show, Cash Returns; and the West End hit Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years, to name but a few.

Autumn is always a fabulous season for drama, and 2022 will be no exception. Armagh Theatre Group will bring their original drama ‘Impact’ to the stage, inspired by the Armagh train disaster. Halloween will see two of Charles Dickens’ creepy tales brought to life in ‘The Ghost Of A Smile’.