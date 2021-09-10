Calamity Jane rides to the rescue again

Sophie Pattersom as Calamity Jane

But there’s good news on the horizon as local company Fortwilliam Musical Society is fixin’ to ride to the rescue with a brand new production of the classic musical western Calamity Jane.

The new production is set for its premiere at the Theatre at the Mill at the end ofthe month, before hitchin’ up the wagons and headin’ off on tour with shows at the Waterfront Studio and the Belvoir Players Studio in October.

The production is the first live show from the North Belfast company in almost two years and the cast is raring to go.

The show’s director, Kerry Rooney, said: “There’s a huge amount of energy and excitement among the cast. It feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for the chance to get back on stage and entertain an audience.”

Explaining why the company chose Calamity Jane as its first production after lockdown Fortwilliam chairperson Hilary McKee said, “we really wanted to do something fun and lively, with songs that the audience know and love, and can sing along to if they like. It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone and what we really want is to give folks a chance to enjoy a truly fun night out.”

Most people will know the story of Calamity Jane from the classic movie starring Doris Day as the rough and tough wild-west heroine who eventually finds her “secret love” in another western legend, Wild Bill Hickock. The film was a Sunday afternoon TV treat for a lot of people during lockdown and the stage show is equally endearing with a host of familiar songs such as Deadwood Stage, Windy City, Secret Love and Blackhills of Dakota.

Fortwilliam have found their very own Calamity Jane in local actress Sophie Patterson.

This is Sophie’s first show with the company and she’s excited to be taking on such an iconic character, “it’s a really wonderful part to play,” Sophie said.

Calamity is great fun but she is also a role model, a strong, independent woman who can hold her own with anyone!”

Fortwilliam’s production of Calamity Jane will be rolling into the Theatre at the Mill on Thursday, September 23 before moving to the Waterfront Hall on October 1, and the Belvoir Players Studio on October 8.