Children’s theatre company welcomes you to ‘The Grimm Hotel’

The Grimm Hotel is a new show from award-winning children’s theatre company, Cahoots NI and will feature magic, music, cutting edge technology and some of the most recognisable characters from fairytale folklore.

The Grimm Hotel opens its doors on October 12 as part of Belfast International Arts Festival and takes inspiration from the much loved ‘Grimm’s Fairy Tales’ in a groundbreaking immersive theatre experience.

When the ‘hotel’ opens its doors, visitors will be greeted by a Grimm Hotel team member and guided to rooms of their choice through a series of spooky corridors.

In each room, visitors will be entertained with a live performance featuring innovative theatre, live music, close-up magic and high-tech illusions.

The show will feature a stellar local lineup of talented cast, crew and creatives.