Come to the Cabaret with Fortwilliam

The award-winning society, who have been making great music since 1977, recently staged a very successful run of Calamity Jane at Theatre at the Mill and Belvoir Studio Theatre. They are now set to host musical evenings in Belvoir Studio Theatre on March 5, Bangor Drama Club on March 11, and Crumlin Road Gaol on March 25.

The concert has a varied programme to suit all tastes and interests, featuring songs from the best Broadway musicals such as South Pacific, Mamma Mia and Miss Saigon, along with classics by Stevie Wonder, Queen and Toto.

Hilary McKee, Chairperson of the society said: “We are so excited at Fortwilliam to get back on stage and show audiences across Antrim and Down all the hard work we have put into this show over the past few months.”

Ciara Bowman, the Society’s Musical Director, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure rehearsing with this group every week.

“They have put in so much effort the past few weeks to create what will be an absolutely outstanding show.

“If you are looking for an evening of entertainment, a night at the cabaret with Fortwilliam is for you.

“We have a variety of songs to cater to all tastes.

“It is bound to be a great night out for all the family.”

The companm which was first established in 1977 in North Belfast, are also looking forward to staging the musical Sweet Charity in April and May at the Belvoir Studio Theatre and Theatre at the Mill.

For more information on show times and tickets, visit Belvoir Players Theatre: https://bit.ly/3uB2Lhd, Bangor Drama Club: http://www.bangordramaclub.com/whats-on.html and Crumlin Road Gaol: https://bit.ly/3sqz7IL.