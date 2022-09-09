Don’t miss out on free ticets for NI heat of BBC New Comedy Awards

The Northern Irish heat will be held on September 29 at The Guildhall, Londonderry.

Over a thousand stand-ups entered this year’s awards and these have now been whittled down to 30 comics who will battle it out in the regional heats.

The Northern Irish heat will be hosted by award-winning stand-up, Catherine Bohart. All the acts will be judged by a panel led by Head Judge Fern Brady, along with fellow comedians Shane Todd and Alison Spittle. This heat is held in the iconic Guildhall, which was one of the filming locations to the smash hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls.

Host Catherine Bohart

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences at the recordings will be treated to routines from five cutting-edge comics who will battle it out for a place in the Grand Final which will be broadcast on BBC One, in the BBC’s biggest ever comedy talent search to find the new stand-up stars of the future.