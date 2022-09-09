Don’t miss out on free ticets for NI heat of BBC New Comedy Awards
BBC New Comedy Awards 2022 are looking for comedy fans to be in the audience for the TV recordings of the six regional heats which will be transmitted on BBC Three this autumn.
The Northern Irish heat will be held on September 29 at The Guildhall, Londonderry.
Over a thousand stand-ups entered this year’s awards and these have now been whittled down to 30 comics who will battle it out in the regional heats.
The Northern Irish heat will be hosted by award-winning stand-up, Catherine Bohart. All the acts will be judged by a panel led by Head Judge Fern Brady, along with fellow comedians Shane Todd and Alison Spittle. This heat is held in the iconic Guildhall, which was one of the filming locations to the smash hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls.
Audiences at the recordings will be treated to routines from five cutting-edge comics who will battle it out for a place in the Grand Final which will be broadcast on BBC One, in the BBC’s biggest ever comedy talent search to find the new stand-up stars of the future.
To apply for free tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bbc-new-comedy-awards-tickets-412785110377