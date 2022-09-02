‘Dundonald Liberation Army’ bring their new comedy to the MAC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March 23, 2020. Boris Johnson announces the UK’s first national lockdown resulting in reputed Dundonald Liberation Army boss, Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor and his right-hand man, John ‘Horse’ McCracken, being forced to isolate together in their high-rise flat.

From panic buying toilet rolls and baking banana bread, to leaving the house for essentials items only (Buckfast and inflatable hot tubs are essential, right?), we follow Davy and Horse as they navigate their way through those unprecedented times at the beginning of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Matthew McElhinney reprises his role as Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor and Matthew Forsythe returns as the ever-undependable deputy, John ‘Horse’ McCracken, in this production of Lockdown DLA.

Matthew McElhinney and Matthew Forsythe in Lockdown DLA

The show is written by Stephen G Large and directed by Gerard McCabe.