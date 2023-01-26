Playwright Fionnuala Kennedy, winner of Best Theatre Script at The 2020 Irish Writer’s Guild Awards, said: ”It’s a pleasure to bring ‘Removed’ back to the MAC. I would like to thank VOYPIC for helping us give voice to the young people in our care system and to the Arts Council Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council for their support. Adam’s account is not derived from the story of any one individual, but is, rather, an amalgamation of the many arresting stories recounted to me by young people with care experience here in Northern Ireland - some sad, some funny, some terrifying and all very real and critically important.”Actor Conor O'Donnell adds: “I’m delighted to inhabit the role of Adam, as ‘Removed’ returns to my hometown of Belfast. It’s an honour to give voice to the young people in the social care system. Adam’s monologue is a raw, emotional account of the experiences of those who are often unheard and I look forward to communicating their stories to a new audience in the MAC this February.”‘Removed’ is suitable for adults and children ages 11 years and over. Younger children may come along with parental permission.The play features some mild strobe like effects, some mild references to drugs and occasional strong language.Tickets for the play are now on-sale. For more information about the show or to book visit themaclive.com.