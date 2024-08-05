Fancy yourself as an amateur sleuth? Then, don't miss hilarious murder mystery Death by Design at Coleraine's Riverside Theatre

Fancy yourself as an amateur sleuth? Then, see if you can catch the killer in a hilarious murder mystery coming to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

The Belvoir Players present the hilarious murder mystery Death by Design for one night only, on Saturday, August 24, at 8pm.

What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie?

Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time.

Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night.

But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret.

When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.

Rob Urbinati's Death by Design is more than homage – it’s a new classic.

Featuring Portstewart man Aidan Hughes, the cast is looking forward to bringing this great evening’s entertainment to the north coast. Booking online now at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

