Artistic director will reveal more about the incredible local talent with the performance employing nearly 200 opera singers, musicians, dancers, orchestral musicians, creatives and technical staff most of whom are living or based in Northern Ireland

Taking place tomorrow (Wednesday) from 7-8.30pm, the event aims to celebrate the Northern Ireland Opera’s fourth full scale operatic production during Menzies’ tenure, Eugene Onégin which will be performed in Belfast’s Grand Opera House from September 14 – 21.

During the ‘in conversation’ event artistic director and CEO of Northern Ireland Opera Cameron Menzies will discuss Tchaikovsky’s operatic masterpiece, exploring its beauty and power as well as the challenges it presents for a director and the artists.

He will also reveal how they showcase and celebrate the incredible talent in Northern Ireland and reveal more about how the upcoming production opens up new layers and meanings within the work by the composer of ‘Swan Lake’, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘The Nutcracker’.

Meanwhile opera singers Carolyn Dobbin, an acclaimed mezzo soprano originally from Carrickfergus and now living in Portstewart and British-Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk, will be joining him on the panel to talk about life as an opera singer, their roles, how they prepare for a performance and to answer all the burning questions the audience may have about opera life.

Eugene Onégin will employ nearly 200 opera singers, musicians, dancers, orchestral musicians, creatives and technical staff most of whom are living or based in Northern Ireland.

Opera singer Carolyn Dobbin, an acclaimed mezzo soprano originally from Carrickfergus and now living in Portstewart will be part of the 'in conversation' event panel at The Linen Hall tomorrow (Wednesday). Credit: Neil Harrison Photography

Welcoming the production, Ian Wilson, Grand Opera House chief executive, explained: “We’re delighted to welcome Northern Ireland Opera back to the Grand Opera House for the company’s third season under the inspired direction of Cameron Menzies.

"The company delivered ambitious and spectacular productions of La Traviata and Tosca at the theatre and will no doubt do the same for Tchaikovsky’s timeless work Eugene Onégin.

“Beyond the company’s outstanding work on stage, we are also pleased to partner with Northern Ireland Opera on a programme of education and outreach activities as, together, we broaden the appeal of opera, one of the oldest artforms, particularly to young people and those who do not have the opportunity to engage with the arts.”

Artistic director Cameron Menzies, British-Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk and Northern Irish mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin will discuss ‘Eugene Onégin’, Tchaikovsky’s stunning operatic masterpiece, exploring its beauty and power, the challenges and imaginative opportunities it presents for a director and for the artists

Ciaran Scullion, head of music and opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to be principal funder of Northern Ireland Opera who make their return to the Grand Opera House stage this September for operatic masterpiece Eugene Onégin.

"We’re delighted to once again see the cast feature a wealth of local artists, offering amazing professional development opportunities for them to work alongside world-class talent.”