He’s here, the Phantom of the Opera!

And he really IS here as Portrush Music Society prepare to raise the curtain on the Northern Ireland premiere of the iconic musical The Phantom of the Opera.

The show opens in Coleraine Leisure Centre on Tuesday (November 7) and runs for SIX performances only (Saturday matinee included).

Months of preparation, design and rehearsal have gone into bringing the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic to Northern Ireland and, here, the award-winning Society has released some preview shots of the spectacle audiences can expect to see.

Nuala Osborne plays Christine with Aidan Hughes taking on the titular role of the Phantom. Luke de Belder plays Raoul with Elaine Macauley as Mme Giry and Rosemary O’Connor as Carlotta.

With only six opportunities to see this phenomenal show – and some performances already sold out – musical theatre fans are urged to book their tickets now via TicketSource.

