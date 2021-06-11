JN Wine invests in brighter future for young people

Joanna Sterling, Business Support Manager, JN Wine, Charmaine McBride, Performing Arts Tutor, Helen Coburn, Youth Worker

In announcing the launch of a delicious provencal rosé, Ode To Joy, inspired by Beethoven’s famous symphony, JN Wine has revealed that this new offering is a celebration of hope and has declared that all profits from the wine will go towards supporting those in need.

Founded in County Down in 1977, the prestigious company will work with the Northern Ireland performing arts school to bring forward a new charity project, Rainbow Lights.

Specifically designed to nurture creativity, confidence and bring joy to young people living with mental and physical disabilities, the project is a symbol of a better future for all and for brighter days ahead.

The aim of the Rainbow Lights project is to provide inclusive, accessible and high quality theatre based training for any young person, no matter their ability or experience. The much needed funds from the JN Wine sales will go directly towards essential sensory equipment and dedicated training workshops for young people across Northern Ireland.

Charmaine McBride of YouthAction NI, Rainbow Lights Tutor and Arts professional said: “Using the magic of performing arts in the unique genre of sensory theatre to allow young people living with disabilities a space to create, to engage and to have fun is of great importance to us.

“By receiving this investment and commitment from JN Wine, we are able to employ a skilled and experienced arts facilitator to lead workshops with young people and purchase important new sensory equipment that will elevate the experience to new levels.

“Working with young people with disabilities is so rewarding. Listening to what they have to say about art and life is so inspiring. We are grateful to receive this support from a local company such as JN Wine, to help us deliver an exciting programme to uplift young people living with disabilities.”

James Nicholson, Managing Director, JN Wine, said: “We recognise this past year or so has been extremely challenging for many charities and organisations, and therefore the services they provide to those who need it most, has been detrimentally impacted.

“It was important to us, when launching this new label, that it had a confident message of optimism and happiness behind it, and we are delighted that the profits from the sales of this very exciting offering will provide crucial support to those most vulnerable.”

Produced at Chateau Vignelaure and wrapped in a label painted and designed by top Irish artist Kathryn Callaghan, Ode To Joy has been organically produced from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsault, Grenache and Syrah. Salmon in colour with tones of raspberry, redcurrant and yellow peach flavours, this is sure to be a hit as we welcome in the summer months and will be available in good independent wine shops throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.