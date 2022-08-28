Join Kate, Libby and Oonagh on a Gap Year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly widowed Kate (Carol Moore), childminder-in-chief Roisin (Libby Smyth) and their best friend Oonagh (Marion O’Dwyer) have decided enough is enough. Life is too short, they’re going to follow in their children’s footsteps and take a Gap Year. Thailand? Europe? Down Under? No, they’re visiting every county in Ireland, sure there’s a few they’ve never even heard of!

Written by Carrickfergus playwright Clare McMahon and directed by Benjamin Gould, The Gap Year was first commissioned in 2019 and developed through the Lyric New Writing department.

Taking on a multitude of roles, including husbands to two of the travelling friends, well known Irish actor, who starred in Ballykissangel as well as a host of award winning theatre productions, Frankie McCafferty is delighted to be back on the stage of the Lyric Theatre.

L-R Libby Smyth, Carol Moore, Marion O'Dwyer, Clare McMahon, Benjamin Gould

“There is a lot of comedy in Gap Year but it tackles quite serious topics as well,” revealed Frankie. “It is a lot of fun, warmth and comedy but dealing with life issues as well. It is a nice mix of all of those things. It has lots of Ulster humour and is very warm hearted.”

Frankie, who has performed several times at the Lyric Theatre, winning an award for his performance in Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, didn’t shy away from taking on an amazing four different roles in the show and is looking forward to the challenge. “I enjoy playing multiple roles,” he continued.

“It’s a challenge because you have got different narratives for each of them. It is an interesting experience and there are some quick changes. The show is about the three women and the other characters are very much supporting their journeys. It is a very warm hearted piece of work. The themes are universal ad everyone has experienced them. I think it will be an uplifting experience for the audience.”