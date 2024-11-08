Vittorio Angelone appears at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Saturday evening

Following the success of his marathon 68 date run with 67 sold out shows viral sensation and all round great guy Vittorio Angelone is extending his tour into the autumn.

He brings his Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! tour show to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday night.

Vittorio moved to London when he was 18 to attend the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and still lives there. At the time he was studying to be a classical percussionist.

Having started comedy in 2018, the Belfast comic has already cultivated a huge online following from stand-up clips and podcasts, regularly amassing millions of views on various platforms.

As well as co-hosting Mike & Vittorio’s Guide to Parenting alongside fellow comedian Mike Rice, he released his first comedy special in September 2023 which has already amassed over 100,000 views.

Following his five-star, sold-out, award-nominated debut his new show looks inward to find out who exactly he thinks he is.