Legendary radio series hits the stage

L-R Patrick McBrearty, Colin Carnegie, Dan Gordon

The McCooeys Live! will take to the Grand Opera House Studio stage from February 16, 2022 – February 26, 2022, featuring some of Northern Ireland’s finest acting talent.

The lives of The McCooeys, their relatives, friends and neighbours were followed by hundreds of thousands of listeners across Northern Ireland between 1949 and 1955.

Now they’re back, in episodes unheard since they were first broadcast and coming to the stage for the first time. And it’s business as usual, with drama aplenty when the McCooeys are burgled, and laugh-out-loud comedy when Henrietta Toosel makes her first appearance, and as Granda’s lost raffle ticket threatens his hopes of a holiday in Newcastle.

The McCooeys Live! features a cast of Northern Ireland’s finest acting talent: Dan Gordon as Granda, Carol Moore as Maggie, Joseph Tomelty’s granddaughter Hannah Carnegie as Sally, Patrick McBrearty as Bobby Greer, Christina Nelson as Aunt Sarah, Mary Moulds as Henrietta Toosel and Colin Carnegie as the Announcer.

Audiences will be transported back to The McCooeys original radio studio setting and watch as the actors recreate that era including live sound effects.

Looking forward to The McCooeys Live!, Hannah Carnegie from Centre Stage Theatre Company commented: “Centre Stage Theatre Company is delighted to be bringing the much-loved Belfast family The McCooeys, created by my grandfather Joseph Tomelty, to the Grand Opera House Studio.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received when we revived The McCooeys online for audiences during lockdown.

“It really stuck a chord with such a wide range of ages that it encouraged us to bring it back for a live stage production. We hope audiences will enjoy re-connecting with the drama and comedy of this once hugely popular family.”