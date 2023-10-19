The Lyric Theatre, in partnership with PR consultancy Harriott Communications, has achieved a CIPRide Gold Award in the category of Arts, Culture or Sport Campaign.

The Lyric Theatre, in partnership with our PR consultancy Harriott Communications, is thrilled to announce they have achieved a CIPRide Gold Award in the category of Arts, Culture or Sport Campaign. Credit Harriott Communications

This recognition underscores the exceptional achievement of the theatre and its dedicated team in promoting the critically acclaimed production, ‘Agreement’ during the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Good Friday Agreement, a historic milestone in Northern Ireland’s history, marked the end of 30 years of conflict known as the Troubles, providing a framework for the region’s transformation over the past 25 years. In commemoration of this monumental event, the Lyric Theatre, which was named The Stage UK Theatre of the Year 2023, chose to stage ‘Agreement’ – a fictionalised drama by renowned Northern Ireland playwright Owen McCafferty, portraying the four days leading up to the GFA’s signing with key political figures.

The Lyric Theatre and Harriott Communications crafted an outstanding campaign with the strategic vision to leverage the GFA’s 25th Anniversary and raise awareness of the theatre’s inclusive mission. The campaign focused on three pivotal themes – People, Place, and Production – to engage with audiences and partners and amplify the significance of ‘Agreement’ in the context of this historical occasion.

The CIPRide Gold Award recognises the exemplary efforts of the Lyric Theatre and Harriott Communications in promoting ‘Agreement’ as a must-see production, fostering discussions on theatre’s societal impact, and forming crucial partnerships with organisations such as Queen’s University and the Northern Ireland Office. These endeavours placed the Lyric Theatre and ‘Agreement’ on an international stage, enabling the team to share the powerful message of the

importance of the arts in the face of budget cuts in Northern Ireland.

The CIPR judges said: “Thought-provoking campaign involving high profile moments and people. Some innovative tactics helped to position the theatre not just as an arts venue but as a focus for societal change - a worthy winner.”

Rachael Harriott, Harriott Communications, commented: "It is an honour and a privilege to work alongside the incredibly talented marketing team at Lyric Theatre. Winning the CIPRide Gold Award was a team effort brought together by the creative talents of the Agreement team; writer Owen McCafferty, Director Charlie Westenra, the amazing cast and production team.

"The award is made all the more significant especially as Agreement played a role in the 25th Anniversary Good Friday Agreement commemorations. Also, it revealed to audiences how peace in Northern Ireland was hard fought for amongst the key political players involved – something we should never forget.”

Claire Murray, Head of Development and Marketing at the Lyric Theatre, added: "This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of the talent and passion of our Lyric team, and we are delighted to receive this recognition alongside our PR consultant Rachael Harriott. ‘Agreement’ was not only an incredible piece of theatre; it was also an opportunity to engage with our audiences in a thought-provoking way, to inspire young audiences in particular to understand and reflect on our history, and showcase the important role that theatre, storytelling and the arts play in our society.”