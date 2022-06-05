Marie Jones play returns to The Lyric

Gerard McCabe and Shaun Blaney in 'Stones in His Pockets'. Pic by Danny Kaan

Set in rural Ireland, Stones in His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney, son of the playwright Marie Jones and the play’s original director Ian McElhinney, this new production promises to bring an authentic rediscovery of the worldwide phenomenon, which has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

The 25th anniversary production, which premiered in Cirencester in summer 2021, will see the return of Shaun Blaney as Jake and Gerard McCabe as Charlie with direction by Matthew McElhinney, design by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Fleur Mellor, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith, AV design by Benjamin Collins and Alex Tabrizi and Denise Cleal as costume supervisor.

Marie Jones said of the production’s homecoming, “Almost 25 years ago when this play opened at the Lyric Theatre, little did we know the amazing journey that was ahead... from London to Broadway, Olivier Awards, Tony Nominations, translated and performed in 38 languages and still playing around the world.. but coming home, for me, is just the best.”

Matthew McElhinney said: “Lights, camera, action! After conquering the world 25 years ago, it is my privilege to work with the exciting team at The Barn Theatre to bring the phenomenal smash hit ‘Stones In His Pockets’ back to the nest.

“What happens when the stars become the extras and the extras become the stars? Find out at the Lyric Theatre Belfast; resurrected, reclaimed, and reimagined. This is ‘Stones,’ like you have never seen it before.”