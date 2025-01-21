Michael Patrick scoops a special accolade for role at the Lyric Theatre Belfast at The Stage Awards 2025
The ceremony was held at The Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre, London on the January 20. The eight categories at the 15th annual awards included Theatre of the Year, Theatre Building of the Year, Producer of the Year, Innovation Award, Community Award, International Award, Unsung Hero and Campaign of the Year. A special Judges’ Award was also presented on the night to actor Michael Patrick.
The Judges award is a prestigious accolade which was given this year to Michael Patrick for his role helping to create and starring in The Tragedy of Richard III at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.
Diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2023, the actor worked with director Oisin Kearney to adapt Shakespeare's play to reframe the title character as someone who, like himself, had developed a disability as part of a terminal illness. By the time the production made it to the stage, Michael was himself in a wheelchair.
He delivered a landmark performance in a production that centred disability and disabled performers. The judges said: “Acting performances are regularly described as brave, but there can be very few performers who have displayed the fortitude on stage that Michael did in this production. It was truly astonishing.”
Other winners on the night included Nottingham Playhouse and Orange Tree Theatre in London, both venues scooped Theatre of the Year while Michael Harrison Entertainment won Producer of the Year. The man behind this eponymous organisation was credited by the judges as ‘one of the leading commercial producers of his generation’ bringing Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Hello, Dolly! and Titanique to London's West End and beyond as well as providing the financial muscle for the War Horse and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tours.
Summing up this year’s remarkable award winners, The Stage editor Alistair Smith, said: “We are thrilled to announce the winners of The Stage Awards 2025, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of theatres and theatre makers from every corner of the UK. What sets these awards apart is their inclusivity — honouring excellence across all scales, from grassroots venues to large-scale commercial productions. This year’s winners exemplify the resilience, creativity and innovation that define our industry, and we’re proud to shine a spotlight on their remarkable contributions to theatre."
The audience of nominees, representing all four nations in the UK, distinguished guests and industry leaders from every facet of the performing arts industry, came together to recognise the outstanding professional achievements in theatre of the past 12 months, hosted by My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) star Rob Madge and London Tide’s award-winner Ellie-May Sheridan. The ceremony also featured performances by Starlight Express and The Stage Debut Award 2024 winner Jeevan Braich and by host Rob Madge.