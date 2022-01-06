National Theatre returns to Opera House
Back by popular demand, the Olivier and Tony Award®-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Marianne Elliott will return to Belfast’s Grand Opera House from January 18-22, marking ten years of the production which originated at the National Theatre in 2012.
The full cast joining the production is Marc Benga (ensemble), David Breeds (Christopher), Jacob Coleman (understudy Christopher and swing), Connor Curren (Christopher),
Kofi De-Graft-Jordan (Mr Thompson), Ashley Gerlach (Mr Shears), Joanne Henry (Mrs Alexander), Siu-See Hung (Punk Girl), Kate Kordel (Judy on alternate weeks), Sibylla Meienberg (ensemble),
David Monteith (Reverend Peters), Tom Peters (Ed), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (ensemble), Rebecca Root (Siobhan), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Mrs Shears), Sophie Stone (Judy on alternate weeks) and Rebecca Wilson (ensemble).
David Breeds most recently appeared in the West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen. Connor Curren makes his professional stage debut in Curious Incident and is soon to appear in the NBCUniversal series Dodger. Kate Kordel’s recent television appearances include Coronation Street. Rebecca Root is known to audiences for the BBC Two sitcom Boy Meets Girl, The Queen’s Gambit and Doctor Who.
Since 2012, Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide. The winner of seven Olivier Awards, following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards. Mark Haddon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.goh.co.uk.