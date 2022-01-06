National Theatre returns to Opera House

David Breeds most recently appeared in the West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen. Connor Curren makes his professional stage debut in Curious Incident and is soon to appear in the NBCUniversal series Dodger. Kate Kordel’s recent television appearances include Coronation Street. Rebecca Root is known to audiences for the BBC Two sitcom Boy Meets Girl, The Queen’s Gambit and Doctor Who.

Since 2012, Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide. The winner of seven Olivier Awards, following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards. Mark Haddon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award.