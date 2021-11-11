New hairy Christmas cracker of a show

Caroline Curran (right) and Jolene O’Hara (left), two of the stars of Jingle All the Hairspray

After ten years of starring in the Mossley Mill theatre’s Christmas spectacular, this is Caroline’s first solely written show, stuffed full of madcap comedy, twists and turns and original songs.

This Christmas ‘hairytale’ has loads of topical references to Brexit, the NI Protocol, Covid-19 and lateral flow tests, Love Island, East Enders, and the QVC Shopping Channel. The show is full of adults-only laughs, drama and a few tears in a glitzy, glamour-filled setting.

Having set previous shows in a hospital ward, a pub, and a credit union, Jingle All the Hairspray tackles the hairdressing salon where Northern Ireland’s women get the chance to bare their souls, gossip and occasionally tear strips out of each other.

Caroline said: “Having decided to set the show in a Hairdressing and Beauty Salon, I spent the last few months visiting places and watching the customers.

“I have a lot of friends who are hairdressers or owners of beauty salons and they all tell their own stories. Christmas is their busiest time of the year and it is not just the curling tongs that can get heated!”

The show also features nine original, highly entertaining new songs belted out by the cast including Jolene O’Hara, lead vocalist in Lush! Classical and a member of the Songbirds Duo with sister Philippa. The cast also features two Theatre at The Mill Christmas favourites, Abigail McGibbon, and Patrick Buchanan.

Claire Connor plays the central role of Scary Bears owner, Ali, who is desperately trying to get her place ready before a visit from the inspector of The Good Salon Guide.