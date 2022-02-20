New season launched at the Lyric Theatre

New work, established classics, visiting shows, creative learning, and community workshops blend together to provide a wide range of audiences with an exciting and colourful programme.

Highlights for this season include a co-production with the Abbey Theatre of Brian Friel’s masterpiece Translations (April 23 - May 29). This production will be directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, the new Artistic Director and promises to be inquisitive and powerful.

As part of the Lyric’s commitment to encouraging vital conversations around sustainability, the Creative Learning team have partnered with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to devise an exciting, new play which will tour to thousands of children in primary schools across Northern Ireland. A Walk is Not Just a Walk (February 21 - 25), by Jess Williams and Michael Beigel, is an engaging new way for children to learn about the environment and encourages schools and families to take small steps to make positive environmental changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Front) Jimmy Fay, Caitríona McLaughlin, (Middle) Amanda Verlaque, Matthew Cavan, Rhiann Jeffrey,(back) Sophie McGibbon.

Abomination (April 6-10) the award-winning smash hit opera makes its way back home, after a sell-out Belfast run at the 2019 Outburst Queer Arts Festival and fresh from the Abbey Theatre.

The Lyric looks forward to welcoming The Barn Theatre’s 25th Anniversary production of the award-winning worldwide phenomenon Stones in His Pockets (June 7 - July 3) by Marie Jones and directed by Matthew McElhinney. Set in rural Ireland, it follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster.

Other highlights include How To Bury A Dead Mule (March 9-10), Before You Go (April 5-7), Shedding of Skin (June 14-19), and Breadboy (July 27-31). And looking forward to casting her magical spell over Lyric audiences this Christmas is The Snow Queen (November 25 - December 31).