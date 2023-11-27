Prepare to get lost and find yourself too in the Lyric Theatre production Hansel and Gretel, a new original musical and spectacular Christmas adventure full of heart for all the family this Christmas.

The cast of Hansel and Gretel, which is running at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, until January 6, 2024

Directed by Patrick J O’Reilly, it’s a brand new telling of the classic tale written by Derry Girls star Tara-Lynne O’Neill and unmissable songs by Katie Richardson.

Join Hansel (Odhrán McNulty), his sister Gretel (Catriona McFeely) and a mischievous little mouse called Monty (Conor Quinn), as they tumble through their story book and into an enchanted forest of technicolour. Together with a host of woodland creatures (Mark Dugdale and Christina Nelson), they will take you on a magical journey to defeat the witch (Orla Gormley) in her sweetie house.

Tara-Lynne O’Neill, writer of Hansel and Gretel, said: “My inspiration for this version of Hansel & Gretel was the Grimm brothers themselves, the original writers of the classic tale. Their life was one of twists and turns. One of riches to rags and ultimately back to riches. e. Audiences should expect a new sweet twist on a classic tale. Christmas laughs, funny characters, popping music. A hoot”.

Jimmy Fay, executive producer, Lyric Theatre, added: “Whether you are a big or little kid, take your seat and joy us for an unforgettable journey through this brand new musical re-telling of the classic Grimm Tale.”