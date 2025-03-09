The Oscar-winning musical Oklahoma! has been an undying favourite since 1943 and it’s no surprise, with enduring songs such as ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘Oh What A Beautiful Morning’, and ‘People Will Say We’re In Love’.

Fresh from their AIMS award-winning production of Oliver!, local amateur group LMS presents this lively musical show with a great, dramatic cowboy story in the Millennium Forum in Derry/L’Derry from April 9-12.

Such is the standard of LMS productions that the society has attracted cast from all over Derry city, the north west, Donegal and the Causeway Coast.

Production team – director Michael Poole, musical director Peter Doherty and choreographer Vennesa Chapman – are currently rehearsing a huge 50+ cast including principal players Luke de Belder as Curly, Caitlyn Kelly as Laurey, Amy Astbury as Ado Annie, Aidan McLaughlin as Will Parker, Una Culkin as Aunt Eller and Matthew Irwin as Jud Fry.

Taking on the role of Ali Hakim is Ricky Kyle, with Brendan Brady as Andrew Carnes, Natalie Armstrong as Gertie Cummins, Simon Quigg as Cord Elam and Leon Cullen as Ike Skidmore.

This award-winning company guarantees to have those toes a-tapping!

Tickets are on sale now from www.millenniumforum.co.uk Opening night offer all tickets £20. Group rates also available.

