Passion for dance captured on screen

Dancers Jane Mooney (left) and Sandy Cuthbert (right) star in Epilogue - A Dancer Dies Twice

Inspired by a quote from the American dancer and choreographer Martha Graham - “A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful” - ‘Epilogue: A Dancer Dies Twice’ is an artistic collaboration between retired professional dancers, Jane Mooney and Sandy Cuthbert, choreographer Eileen McClory, film maker Conan McIvor, poet Maria McManus and sound designer Helena Hamilton.

Nicola Curry, Artistic Director of Maiden Voyage Dance said: “Being a dancer is more than just a job - in some ways it’s a way of life which impacts all aspects of your day-to-day existence.

“Dance can also give as much as it can take away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When the all-consuming life of a dancer comes to an end, what happens when the curtain comes down and the applause has faded? How do they look back on the life they gave to dance? With changing bodies and additional life experience, what can they offer to dance now that they couldn’t when they were younger and what can dance offer them now in return? These are just some of the fascinating ideas that the team are exploring with ‘Epilogue: A Dancer Dies Twice’.”

The production was filmed indoors at Havelock House and the Crescent Arts Centre and outdoors on location in Ormeau Park and Silent Valley.

‘Epilogue: A Dancer Dies Twice’ will be screened at Havelock House (former UTV), Ormeau Road, Belfast from October 11-13 as part of Belfast International Arts Festival.