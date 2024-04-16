Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year, the award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group pulled off an exciting first for amateur theatre in Northern Ireland by making their production of Kinky Boots accessible for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or anyone who would normally benefit using subtitles on their TV.

Such was the success of the captioned performance – drawing audience members from all over Northern Ireland – that the group will stage a caption performance of Fiddler on the Roof in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Wednesday, May 1.

Ballywillan Drama Group became the first amateur company in NI to provide a captioned performance of their show last year. Now they are repeating the success of that initiative by staging a captioned performance of Fiddler on the Roof on Wednesday, May 1.

“At the captioned performance, the words will be displayed on screens placed near, or on the set, to be seen at the same time as they are spoken or sung. Speakers’ names, sound effects and offstage noise are also shown.

"Captioning is also helpful for theatre-goers whose first language is not English, anyone who has difficulty following accents and students who are studying the text of a play. For Fiddler on the Roof, we suggest booking seats in Rows U-W for optimum viewing.”

Fiddler on the Roof opens on Friday, April 19 and runs until Saturday, May 4 (with Saturday matinee performances) and will feature songs which are among the gold standard of musical theatre: If I Were a Rich Man, Tradition, Sunrise Sunset and, Matchmaker.

Alan McClarty takes on the central role of milkman Tevye with Una Culkin playing his wife Golde and Olive Hemphill playing the village matchmaker Yente. Tevye’s three eldest daughters are played by Clare Campbell, Chloe Freeman-Wallace and Megan Paul.